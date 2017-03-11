4:36 pm - Monday April 24, 2017
Home » All India » Akhilesh Yadav’s Unforced Errors Will Impact His Clout vs Father Mulayam

Akhilesh Yadav’s Unforced Errors Will Impact His Clout vs Father Mulayam

224 Viewed Alka Anand Singh Comments Off on Akhilesh Yadav’s Unforced Errors Will Impact His Clout vs Father Mulayam
single-thumb.jpg
It turns out that Akhilesh Yadav's big decisions in his attempt to stretch his political legs far from his father have backfired spectacularly. The 44-year-old Chief Minister today earned the...
It turns out that Akhilesh Yadav's big decisions in his attempt to stretch his political legs far from his father have backfired spectacularly. The 44-year-old Chief Minister today earned the...
Don't miss the stories followIndiaVision News & Information and let's be smart!
Loading...
0/5 - 0
You need login to vote.
Filed in
prev-next.jpg

Will Mayor Of Lucknow Be Next UP Chief Minister? Up To Party, He Says

prev-next.jpg

Uttarakhand Election Results 2017: Harish Rawat Loses Both Seats

Related posts