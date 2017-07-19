BMC issues notice to RJ Malishkha over mosquito breeding

MUMBAI: The BMC on Tuesday sent a notice to a radio jockey (RJ) after mosquitoes were found breeding in her home at Pali Naka in Bandra-west.

The notice comes barely a few days after the RJ ran a audio and video questioning Mumbaikars on whether they trusted the BMC or not and her pointing out the current state of many pothole-riddled roads all over Mumbai.

Besides, a Shiv Sena corporator from Prabhadevi Samadhan Sarvankar also met the municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta yesterday demanding legal action be taken by the BMC against the RJ for allegedly tarnishing the name of the civic bodyThe notice has been sent to the name of RJ Malishkha’s mother Lily Mendonca from 93.5 FM.

The assistant municipal commissioner of H west ward Sharad Ughade said that the notice was issued under Section 381 (B) of the Mumbai municipal corporation (MMC) act when upon inspection they found mosquito breeding at two places in the flat.

A notice under the same section has also been issued to another resident of the same building in Pali Naka.