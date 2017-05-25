Chopper with Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis crash-lands in Latur. We are safe, he tweets

A helicopter carrying Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis crash-landed in Latur today. The chief minister escaped unhurt in the accident.

“Our helicopter did meet with an accident in Latur but me and my team is absolutely safe, nothing to worry,” Fadnavis tweeted soon after the accident.

The chopper developed a technical snag soon after the take off and crashed-landed on the ground with six people on board, including CM Fadnavis and two pilots.

WHAT HAPPENED

According to reports, pilots of the Sikorsky (VT-CMM) helicopter detected variable wind pattern after taking off from Nilanga near Latur at about 12pm. They decided to land back. However, during landing the rotor blades of the chopper got entangled in electric cables.

The helicopter suffered substantial damage in the accident but luckily none of the six occupants sustained any injuries.