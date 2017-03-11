DRDO Test-Fires BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile From Odisha Coast
India successfully test-fired the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from a test range along the Odisha coast today. The missile is capable of carrying a warhead of 300 kg.
Filed in All India