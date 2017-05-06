Eman Ahmed’s chaotic exit from India compels Maharashtra govt to issue guidelines to deal with patients from abroad

New Delhi: The ‘world’s heaviest woman’, Eman Ahmed, left India amidst a lot of controversy and a chaotic last day.

Her final few moments in Mumbai were confusing and supremely disorganized to say the least, so much so, that India’s External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had to intervene to ensure her smooth discharge, DNA reported.

This has raised questions on the treatment of those coming to India from abroad for medical purposes. Taking this into consideration, the Maharashtra government has decided to come up with guidelines to deal with patients from abroad.

“The way Eman lost weight after surgery is a proud moment for all of us. This is definitely the finest example to boost medical tourism in the state. But we have learnt many things in this case.

“I feel the need of having a standard operating procedure (SOP) which would help prevent things turn negative,” Health Minister Deepak Sawant said. The minister yesterday instructed officials to prepare a note in this regard so that it could be issued to all hospitals. The SOP will largely deal with precautions and guidelines to be followed in preparation of documents, sharing of information with patient’s relatives as well as embassy of the patient’s country.