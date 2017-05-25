Kota world’s seventh most densely populated city, Mumbai second: WEF

With a population density of 12100 people per sq km, Kota has become the world’s 7th most densely populated city. It is still almost two and a half time less than that of Mumbai which is second among 10 most densely populated cities.

A coaching hub for competitive examinations, industrial powerhouse, source of fine-grained limestone and much sought after saris – these are what have become synonymous with Kota.

But now it has an unenviable tag – that of the world’s seventh most densely populated city with a population density of 12100 people per sq km, says the World Economic Forum (WEF) citing UN Habitat Data.

Dhaka tops the list with 44500 people per sq km while Mumbai with 31700 ranks second in the list of 10 most densely populated cities in the world.

Medellin (19700 people per sq km) is third on the list, Manila is fourth with 14800, Casablanca fifth with 14200, Lagos sixth with 13300, Abuja eighth with 10500, Singapore ninth with 10200 and Jakarta is tenth 9600 people per sq km.