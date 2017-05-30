Maharashtra Board: MSBSHSE HSC Class 12th results 2017 to be declared today at 1 pm, check results at mahresults.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com and results.mkcl.org

Maharashtra Board: This year, a total of 15,05,365 students have registered.

HSC results 2017: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is releasing the results of HSC exam on May 30 at 1 pm. Last year, the results were released on May 25. HSC exams were held in March 25.

Once declared, the students can check the official website from mahresults.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com, results.mkcl.org and examresults.net

The students can also receive their scores through SMS

BSNL: MHHSC<space><seat number> and send it to 57766

Idea, Vodafone, Reliance, Tata, BSNL: MHHSC<space><roll number> and send it to 58888111

USSSD code

Airtel, Idea, Vodafone and Aircel – Dial USSD string *588# to get result by SMS

Visit the official website mentioned above

On the homepage, click on HSC results 2017

Enter the roll number and other details

Download and take a print out

This year, a total of 15,05,365 students have registered out of which , 8,48,929 are boys while 6,56,436 are girls, appearing from 9,143 junior colleges across the state.

From Pune, as many as 2,42,628 students appeared. Meanwhile, across Maharashtra, of the total students.

The maximum students are from Science faculty (5,59,423), followed by Arts (5,09,124), Commerce (3,73,870) and 62,148 students for Minimum Competency Vocational Course (MCVC).

There are a total of 2,710 examination centres across the nine divisions of Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amaravati, Nashik, Latur and Konkan.