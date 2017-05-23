PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Projects Worth Rs 993 Crore In Gujarat

PM Modi also suggested that the Kandla Port Trust (KPT) be named after BJP-RSS ideologue Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay as a tribute to him in his birth centenary year.

GANDHIDHAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday said good ports are essential for India’s progress as he laid the foundation stone for half a dozen projects worth Rs 993 crore related to development of Kandla Port. Noting that Kandla has emerged as a key port in Asia, PM Modi said once Iran’s Chabahar Port is developed with Indian assistance, the maritime facility here will establish itself firmly on the global trade map.

PM Modi also suggested that the Kandla Port Trust (KPT) be named after BJP-RSS ideologue Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay as a tribute to him in his birth centenary year. He was addressing a gathering in Kutch district after laying the foundation stone for a slew of developmental projects of KPT. The projects include a convention centre named after Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar.