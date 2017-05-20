Rajinikanth hints he may enter politics soon

HIGHLIGHTS

CHENNAI: Hinting that he may enter politics soon, Rajinikanth on Friday asked his fans to get back to their duties but be ready for war. “The system is corrupt, we all need to work together to change it,” Rajinikanth said while addressing a large gathering of his fans here today. Reacting to hostile comments against him on social media recently, the superstar welcomed it and stated that opposition is a basic necessity to grow in politics.

Rajinikanth praised the Tamil Nadu assembly opposition leader M K Stalin, calling him an able administrator. Rajinikanth said, “Cho would tell me that Stalin will function very well if given a free hand.” The superstar made mention of other political leaders.

“Anbumani Ramadoss has vast knowledge. He has travelled the world and has some good plans. He can be a modern thinker. Thirumavalavan is working for the dalits. Seeman is a fighter. I have been amazed by some of his talks.” He added, “There are also the national parties.”

Rajinikanth proclaimed himself to be a true-blue Tamilian. “I spent only the first 23 years of my life in Karnataka. For the last 44 years I have grown up with you. With your love and support, you made me a Tamilian. My ancestors including my father are from Tamil Nadu. If you throw me out of Tamil Nadu I will not land in any other state. I will land on the Himalayas. If I can’t be with the Tamil people on this earth, I would rather be with the siddhars residing in Himalayas.”

To resounding applause from fans, the superstar asked, “What is wrong in serving the people who have raised me to the top. Why should I not expect their lives to improve too?” Rajinikanth told fans not to be affected by the negative, abusive comments online and instead consider it an opportunity to grow. “A plant will only grow if you press the seeds firmly into the soil. They are applying the pressure on us, to help us grow. They don’t even know that.”