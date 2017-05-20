Two traders were gunned down in Mathura by half a dozen people who escaped with gold worth Rs. 4 crore.

HIGHLIGHTS

1. Two traders were gunned down in Mathura.

2. Jewellers across the state observed a day-long strike on Friday.

3. The loot was caught on camera.

Five people, including the main accused, Ranga, have been arrested in connection with the murder of two jewellers in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura.

Jewellers across the state observed a day-long strike on Friday demanding immediate arrest of the culprits and protection of the jewellers in the state.

The jewellers community had voiced its concern over safety issues post the murder.

LOOT AND MURDER

CCTV footage shows two traders were killed during a robbery in Koyalawali Gali in Mathura. Two other men were also injured.

The two traders, Vikas and Megh, were gunned down by six armed men who came on motorbikes, barged into the shop and opened fire in the jewellery shop.

The market falls under Kotwali police station limits. The two other men injured were hospitalised.

The borders of the district have been sealed and police alerted to nab culprits, the SSP added.