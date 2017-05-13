Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath government declares Saturday as ‘no school bag’ day

Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Dinesh Sharma after a meeting on Friday decided to declare Saturday as no school bag day.

Trying to take load off students, BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to declare Saturdays as “no school bag day” in all government run primary and secondary schools.

A party official said that on Saturday students would engage in fun activities, which would enhance the relationship with their teachers.

Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Dinesh Sharma gave a go ahead to this suggestion. The BJP also plans to encourage co-education in these institutions.

The Education Department officials met on Friday and decided that the power of settling disputes in management committees would no longer rest with the manager of the school but with the Registrar of such societies.

Principal Secretary (Secondary Education) has been directed by Dinesh Sharma to repave a proposal within a week and send it to him for approval.

A directive has also been issued not to put school teachers and the staff on census, election duties and also during natural calamities.

The Bharatiya Janata Party government, soon after taking over the reins of the state had declared that it was committed to improve the education system.