Nokia 3310 clones Micromax X1i & Darago 3310 come at less than half the price; here’s where to find them

The iconic Nokia 3310 handset has arrived in India, and it has come in a newly designed avatar. HMD Global, which owns the Nokia brand, has unveiled the phone in the Indian market. The 2017 version of Nokia 3310 has started to be available in stores in India from May 18, this year. Meanwhile, a couple of smartphone manufacturers have got too ‘inspired’ by the design of Nokia 3310, and have come up with similar looking devices. HMD Global has gone for a price of Rs 3310 for the new feature phone, but lookalike phones, Micromax X1i and Darago 3310 are available at half and one-fourth the price tag.

A company which goes by the name, Darago has launched a feature phone, and it looks exactly like the Nokia 3310. The device which is available through e-commerce website Flipkart has been priced at Rs 799. The phone features a 1.77-inch display, 1MB RAM and 8GB of expandable storage and comes with a 0.3MP rear camera. Similar to the Nokia 3310, the Darago clone comes with a microUSB port, an almost similar design and 2G support. Meanwhile, another feature phone seems to have ‘copied’ the refreshed Nokia 3310 phone design. Owned by Indian company Micromax, the phone named as the X1i 2017, may not be considered an exact clone, but it is quite similar looking. And just like the Darago 3310, this Micromax feature phone too targets the Nokia 3310 audience. As compared to the Rs 3,310 price tag of the Nokia 3310, the Micromax X1i 2017 is retailing for almost half its price, Rs 1,199.

The Micromax X1i 2017 feature phone sports a 2.4-inch display with 320×240 pixels of resolution. Similar to Nokia 3310, it has an alphanumeric keypad. It’s unsure what operating system this device runs, but it comes with 32MB of onboard storage. The feature phones come with a very basic 0.08-megapixel rear camera and is fuelled by a 1,300mAh battery. For connectivity, it only offers 2G support.

Nokia 3310 available in four colour variants in India. While the Dark Blue and Grey options, both of which sport a matte finish, the Warm Red and Yellow, will have a gloss finish. While the Micromax X1i 2017 may not look exactly like the Nokia 3310, but it faintly resembles its looks. But the Darago feature phone is a complete look alike of the classic device.