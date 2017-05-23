Anand Ahuja is in love with Sonam Kapoor’s Cannes appearances. Here’s proof

Sonam Kapoor’s red carpet appearances have got a thumbs up from boyfriend Anand Ahuja.

Sonam Kapoor is making heads turn with her style statement at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. From her boho-chic avatar to her royal makeover, Sonam is getting rave reviews for her appearances at the red carpet this year. But it’s her shimmery Ellie Saab gown that has grabbed many eyeballs, and even her boyfriend Anand Ahuja is in love with that particular look.

Sonam and Anand have been quite vocal about their love for each other on social media, and that is what exactly happened when Rhea Kapoor posted a candid shot of Sonam from one of her appearances on Instagram. And Anand couldn’t stop himself from commenting on the picture

This is not the first time that Anand has gushed about Sonam and her stint at Cannes. A few days ago, Sonam got a ‘yay’ from Anand when he posted a picture of Sonam from her first appearance at Cannes this year.