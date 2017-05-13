Baahubali Prabhas refused brand endorsements worth Rs 18 crore and the reason will make you RESPECT him more!

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’ has created new mammoth records and broken several ones to be hailed as Indian cinema’s biggest hit so far. The film not only made the audiences fall in love with the mastery of the filmmaker’s vision but also made the West take note of it.

The star cast of ‘Baahubali’ comprising Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj and Nassar besides an incredibly amazing supporting cast has received a warm response from the fans as well.

Prabhas, who has become the nation’s heartthrob after the massive success of ‘Baahubali’ franchise was already a big name in south film industry. The dedication and hard work of the actor left SS Rajamouli impressed so much so that he even revealed how Prabhas let go of several big projects just for ‘Baahubali’.

According to ANI, Prabhas even let go of huge brand endorsements worth Rs 18 crore that came his way during the filming of the magnum opus. He was approached by the brands ranging from apparel, shoes to fitness and FMCG products, but the actor held his ground. Recently, director SS Rajamouli expressed his sheer awe at Prabhas` commitment to the larger than life war drama.

Rajamouli has been quoted as saying, “Prabhas had three consecutive hits and producers kept running after him with money but he only focused on Baahubali. But Prabhas had not received his due payment for Baahubali and having not signed up any other work for 5 years; he was almost without any money! It was his single-minded focus on the movie that he “instructed his manager not to demand anything from producers and take anything they give.”

The director added, “There was a time when he (Prabhas) was stressed for money.”

However, even at that point of time, he did not accept other offers that came knocking at his door. While all the other members of the cast juggled multiple projects and work, it was Prabhas who turned down any other work that would deviate his focus from `Baahubali.`

Praising Prabhas, Rajamouli added, “The whole film `Baahubali` was possible because of Prabhas, who being a lead actor in the south film industry, believed in this project and gave five years of his life to the film. I don`t think anybody can get so much involved in the project with that kind of passion, time and commitment.”

The film has crossed Rs 1000 crore mark at the global Box Office across all languages and continues its winning spree across the globe. Prabhas has reportedly been receiving many film offers from Bollywood as well, let’s see if the ‘Baahubali’ be seen in Bollywood films!