Emma Watson wins first ‘genderless award’ in history for Beauty and the Beast

Emma Watson picked up the first-ever Genderless Acting Award for the Best Actor category at the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

The 27-year-old star made history at the annual event held at the Shrine Auditorium here on Sunday, reports mirror.co.uk.

After collecting her award for Best Actor in a Movie, she praised MTV for making their awards genderless.

She said: “I feel I have to say something about the award itself. The first acting award in history that doesn’t separate nominees based on their sex says something about how we perceive the human experience.