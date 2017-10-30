‘Golmaal Again’ Box-Office Collection Day 10: Rohit Shetty Helmed Film Rakes in Rs 165.68 crore?

There is no preventing the Rohit Shetty helmed multi-starrer flick which is also the fourth instalment of the hit ‘Golmaal’ Franchise, titled ‘Golmaal Once More’.

The latest report on boxofficeindia.com states that the movie had a robust 2d weekend at the home field office with rs 29.75 crore approx in its kitty. at some stage in its second weekend, the movie accrued Rs 7 crore on Friday, Rs 10.50 crore on saturday and rs 12.25 crore approx on sunday. taking a glance lower back at the outstanding first weekend, ‘Golmaal once more’ earned Rs a 135.93 crore smashing the lull on the price tag window.

The movie stars Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemu, Prakash Raj and Neil Nitin Mukesh. ‘Golmaal Again’ additionally marks devgn’s 10th movie collaboration with Rohit shetty.

Parineeti Chopra and other members of the forged currently shared a photo thanking their fans for the assist.