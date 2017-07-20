Haseena Parkar’s Shraddha Kapoor Won’t Get ‘Bored’ Of Romantic Films

NEW DELHI:

Shraddha Kapoor’s Haseena Parkar is a departure from the genre (romantic films) that the actress generally features in.

Shraddha gained immense popularity after starring in Aashiqui 2 (2013), which she followed up with films like Ek Villain, Baaghi 2, OK Jaanu and her last Half Girlfriend. In the Apoorva Lakhia-directed film, Shraddha plays the role of Dawood Ibrahim’s sister, who becomes a godmother-like figure due to unfavourable circumstances. After the film’s trailer released on Tuesday, Shraddha Kapoor received compliments from her colleagues and critics but she told news agency PTI that she’ll never ‘get tired’ of doing romantic movies.

“I don’t think I can ever get bored of romantic films and being a part of them. I’ve had the opportunity to be a part of few romantic films now, where there was a very strong love angle.

As someone who loves watching romantic films, I love being a part of them,” she said.

“I would always take up an interesting romantic script. Being an actor, you can’t be bored because you get to play so many characters.

I cannot remember one instance when I was bored,” Shraddha added.

Of what fascinated her about the character of Haseena Parkar, Shraddha told PTI: “She was such a strong woman and I was really fascinated by her story.

I was a little nervous because of it is a challenging role, but since day one Apoorva sir was like, ‘you can do it’.I loved the story, the script. Looking at his confidence, even I thought I can do it.”

Meanwhile, speaking to news agency IANS, Apoorva Lakhia said: “I had met Haseena Parkar the first time to know more about Dawood Ibrahim. She told us about how he was as a kid and how they grew up. But when her story unfolded in front of me, I told her I wanted to make a film on her instead.

At first she was little skeptical because she is a very private person. Later on, when she agreed, I started spending time with her to know more for almost a year and half.”

Haseena Parkar stars Shraddha’s brother Siddhanth Kapoor as Dawood Ibrahim. The film will hit the screens on August 18