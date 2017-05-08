Kabir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan come together for a film. Here are the details

Those who have seen the film trailer of the Salman Khan starrer Tubelight, just cannot stop raving about the same. Touted to be the next potential blockbuster, Tubelight is indeed one ‘bright’ property that is being eagerly awaited in Bollywood. Besides Salman Khan, the trailer also had a blink and miss presence of Shah Rukh Khan, who reportedly plays a magician in the film, although in a cameo.

Speaking of Shah Rukh Khan has now shot a promotional ad film with Kabir Khan for ‘Dubai Tourism’, something which the latter confirmed recently. Readers may know that, Dubai Tourism’s film ‘#Bemyguest’, which starred Shah Rukh Khan recently won the ‘Grand Prix Award’ at the International Tourism Film festival ‘Tourfilm Riga’, which was held in Riga, Latvia.

Even though there have been consistent buzz about Kabir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan coming together for a full-fledged commercial film, there have been no updates on the same. Meanwhile, besides Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo, Tubelight stars Salman Khan in the main lead. The film also stars the beautiful Chinese actress Zhu Zhu as Salman Khan’s on screen ladylove. Besides Salman Khan and Zhu Zhu, Tubelight also stars Sohail Khan. The film is slated to release on June 23 this year.