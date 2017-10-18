New “Tiger Zinda Hai” Poster Brings Back The Salman Khan Fans Want To See?

Yash Raj Movies has Presented a Glimpse of what’s to come from Salman Khan’s upcoming blockbuster, Tiger Zinda hai (“Tiger is Still Alive”).

In the new first appearance poster launched today, khan stares menacingly on the camera in a sepia toned shot of him clutching an upright firearm next to his face. an unpleasant scar dominates the left aspect of his brow above his arched eyebrow, looking just like the result of a bullet to the top. a caption under reads “No One Hunts Like A Wounded Tiger.”

It’s a Stark contrast from the simple, touchy character khan played in his remaining photograph, Tubelight, which didn’t seize on with all however the bollywood superstar’s maximum dependable fanatics. The photo become widely deemed a bust and a cash-loser for the vendors who sold rights, and for the traders who sponsored it. the new movie have to get khan’s jolted profession back on target.

Tiger Zinda hai is the undercover agent mystery sequel to the report-breaking 2012 blockbuster hit ek tha tiger, which grossed Rs. 320 crore / $50 million and turned into best the second indian film to surpass the 300 crore threshold. the new film will select up the tale that started inside the original film, which targeted on an indian undercover agent code-named tiger who falls in love with a pakistani undercover agent (Katrina kaif) in the course of an research, and how his standards exchange over the years.

Tiger Zinda hai will release on December 22nd, 2017. it stars Khan and Kaif, and is produced through Aditya Chopra of Yash Raj films. Ali Abbas Zafar will direct from his personal screenplay.