‘Raabta’ new song: Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘Sadda move’ will get you grooving to the beats

While the first song from the Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon starrer ‘Raabta’ showcased the crackling chemistry between the lead couple, its title track featured the sensational Deepika Padukone.

The makers of the film have now released yet another song which is high on energy and will make you want to put on your dancing shoes and get grooving. Set in the rustic and vibrant locations of Punjab, the song features Sushant and his gang of boys, hitting the city streets with moves of their own that’ll make you want to join the jig.

The song has been composed by Pritam, sung by Diljit Dosanjh and Pardeep Singh Sran and penned by Irshad Kamil and Amitabh Bhattacharya.

‘Raabta’, directed by Dinesh Vijan, also stars Kriti Sanon and Jim Sarbh in pivotal roles. The film is set to release on June 9.