Rajkumar Hirani to play cameo in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanjay Dutt biopic?

Sanjay Dutt biopic features actor Ranbir Kapoor as the protagonist.Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanjay Dutt biopic featuring actor Ranbir Kapoor is one of the anticipated films of the year and now latest reports suggest that Hirani is planning to turn actor with this film. Speculations are rife that the director will play a cameo in the movie. Along with Ranbir, the film will have many stars, who will appear in special appearances in the biopic.This piece of news will definitely leave people in anticipation.

According to a source, Rajkumar will be seen playing the role of filmmaker Subhash Ghai, with whom Sanjay has worked in many films including Khalnayak. In the movie, Hirani’s character will approach Ranbir to make a biopic and they will be seen joking about it. However, nothing official on Hirani’s cameo has been said.

If these reports turn out to be true then it will be interesting to watch the man behind many successful films in front of the camera.Recently, Anushka Sharma, who is also playing a cameo in the film has started shooting for her role in New York. Her pictures are doing rounds on social media.

The film will also feature Manisha Koirala, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza and Karishma Tanna in crucial roles. The untitled project is scheduled to release in March 2018.