Sadak 2: Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Mahesh Bhatt to re-team for sequel of cult classic

Remember the 1991 Mahesh Bhatt film Sadak starring Sanjay Dutt?

Dutt played a young man in love with a sex worker (played by Pooja Bhatt) and fights against all odds to be with her.

Now we hear that Pooja Bhatt might be re-teaming with Mahesh Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt for the sequel of the film.

She spoke to DNA about the possible sequel, “Besides enjoying each other’s candidness, we are exploring the possibilities of a sequel to Sadak. One thing we are all clear about though — that we won’t attempt it until we believe we can live up to the first… Sadak is a classic and a favourite of millions of people. If we revisit the film, we need to be sure why. But just being in the same room together takes us back to such a precious time from all of our lives.”

The report also stated that while Mahesh Bhatt will return to write for the film, Alia Bhatt might not be a part of the film because it was ‘too early to speak about the script and casting of the film.’

Previous reports stated that the sequel might be a remake of Kamal Haasan’s 1994 film Madandi, where Sanjay Dutt will play Alia Bhatt’s father Pooja Bhatt was quick to dismiss these rumours. “There is no buzz in that buzz, unfortunately!” she said