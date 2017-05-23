Sonam Kapoor glitters in gold at Cannes

Cannes, May 23 (PTI) Sonam Kapoor chose gold has her colour for second red carpet appearance at the Cannes Film Festival.

Sonam wore a shimmery Elie Saab body-fitting number with a plunging neckline which was cinched at the waist with a sleek gold belt. The 31-year-old Bollywood star carried a golden clutch to complete her look.

She kept her accessories to a minimum with just a statement ring from Chopard.

Sonam styled her look with a sleek, centre-parted hair, shimmery gold smokey eyes, Tint Caresse Sakura Blossom, True Match Lumi Highlighter Powder in gold and nude lips.

Styled by Namrata Soni, the “Neerja” star was high on glamour quotient.

The Indian beauty was spotted having a gala time with Hollywood star Eva Longoria, who also chose a gold number for her red carpet appearance.

Sonam, who walked the red carpet as LOreal Paris India brand ambassador, posed with actress Andie MacDowell and Longoria.

The actress has managed to impress critics and fans with her fashion choices at the French Riviera this year.

For her first appearance at the festival the actress picked a unicorn coloured sari designed by NorBlack NorWhite, a label created by Canadian-born designers Mriga Kapadiya and Amrit Kumar.

She then went on to sport a exquisite pink gown with a long train and bell sleeves by Elie Saab for her first red carpet outing.

For her day appearances, the actress opted for two contrasting looks.

She first flaunted a mustard and red outfit by Anamika Khanna and Apala by Sumit. She added a bohemian touch to her look by sporting a red headband and chunky jewellery.

Sonam then went breezy with a white and aqua blue kaftan gown by Indian designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

This is Sonams seventh apperance at the Cannes.