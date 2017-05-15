Twinkle Khanna’s Baahubali 2 Twitter blunder has a funny twist: ‘Mam I’m Kattappa’s son, Dad is really happy to see your tweet’

Twinkle Khanna’s take on Baahubali 2 and her favourite character Kattappa are quintessential funny.

Twinkle Khanna just ended up watching Baahubali 2 and shared some interesting insights about SS Rajamouli’s fantasy epic. While the whole nation is going gaga over Baahubali The Conclusion, Twinkle’s views about the movie are quintessential funny. But one character that has left Twinkle mighty impressed is Kattappa, the faithful slave who had to eventually kill Mahendra Baahubali. While Twinkle’s take on Baahubali 2’s success was spot on, she did a blunder that eventually turned out to be funny. Twinkle, in her excitement, tagged the wrong Kattappa. The actor, instead of tagging actor Sathyaraj who played Kattappa on-screen, tagged his son Sibi Sathyaraj on Twitter. This blunder eventually gave way to a funny chit-chat and you just can’t miss it.

It all started with Twinkle praising Baahubali 2. Twinkle also took a sly dig at Akshay Kumar saying that actor would prefer her daughter being called Rowdy rather than Kattappa. Twinkle wrote on Twitter, “Saw Baahubali & I’ve been calling my daughter Kattappa much to her dad’s annoyance-Perhaps he would prefer her being called Rowdy instead. All right perhaps I am a bit obsessed — but try it — say Kattappa 3 times and you won’t be able to stop – it’s like eating wafers – addictive.”

Sathayraj’s son Sibi retweeted Twinkle’s tweet. Twinkle thought that Sibi is the actor who played Kattappa on-screen and replied while tagging him, “Sir you were marvellous -we have seen part 1 and 2 in succession today -congratulations on the resounding success.” Sibi replied back telling Twinkle that he is not the actor and said, “Mam I’m Kattappa’s son!Dad is really happy to see your tweet!He’s a big fan of Rajesh Khanna Ji!Our regards to your family.” Twinkle also updated her Twitter DP with Kattappa’s picture.