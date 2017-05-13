Vivek Oberoi donates 25 flats to families of CRPF martyrs

Vivek’s organistation has written a letter to the CRPF fraternity announcing the flats to the kin of the martyrs who laid their lives for the nation in different operations. Reportedly, four flats have already been given to the families.

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi’s company Karrm Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. has donated 25 flats to the families of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) martyrs in Thane, Maharashtra.

According to reports, Vivek’s organistation has written a letter to the CRPF fraternity announcing the flats to the kin of the martyrs who laid their lives for the nation in different operations. Reportedly, four flats have already been given to the families.