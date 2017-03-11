4:37 pm - Monday April 24, 2017
Home » World » 7 Dead As Iran Teen Botches Homemade Fireworks

7 Dead As Iran Teen Botches Homemade Fireworks

314 Viewed Alka Anand Singh Comments Off on 7 Dead As Iran Teen Botches Homemade Fireworks
single-thumb.jpg
An Iranian teenager, who was making fireworks at home for a festival ahead of the Persian New Year blew up his home, killing himself and six other family members, a prosecutor said on Saturday. The...
An Iranian teenager, who was making fireworks at home for a festival ahead of the Persian New Year blew up his home, killing himself and six other family members, a prosecutor said on Saturday. The...
Don't miss the stories followIndiaVision News & Information and let's be smart!
Loading...
0/5 - 0
You need login to vote.
Filed in
prev-next.jpg

Suspend Premium Processing Of Work Visas For Foreign Doctors: US Senators

prev-next.jpg

World Facing ‘Largest Humanitarian Crisis’ Since 1945: United Nations

Related posts