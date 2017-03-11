Chinese President Xi Jinping Wants ‘Great Wall Of Steel’ In Xinjiang
Xi issued the traditional military rallying call on Friday, during a session of the National People's Congress, China's annual parliament in Beijing, The Guardian reported.
Filed in World