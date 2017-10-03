Las Vegas shooting: Trump calls attacker ‘very sick as police search for motive behind incident.

At least 59 people were shot dead with more than 500 injured when a gunman sprayed bullets from the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel at a country music festival on Monday. The incident took place during on a Sunday night performance by country music star Jason Aldean at the Route 91 Harvest Festival. Police say the motive behind the one of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history still remained a mystery even as they aim to know more about the 64-year-old ‘lone wolf’ gunman.

The suspected gunman, Stephen Craig Paddock, was a retiree and a gambling addict who used to spend most of his time at casinos. A name in the real estate business, Paddock had properties in Texas and was well-known in casinos across Nevada. Eric Paddock, 'Stephen's brother, told the Associated Press that "he was a wealthy guy and he liked to play video poker and he liked to go on cruises." Eric further described his brother as peaceful.