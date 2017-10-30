North Korean Leader Kim Jong-Un Visits Cosmetics Firm With Wife?

North korean leader kim jong-un has taken time far from the confrontation with the united states and allies to go to a cosmetics factory in Pyongyang.

He went to the newly-renovated manufacturing unit with senior birthday party individuals and his hardly ever seen wife, Ri Sol-Ju, BBC reported on sunday.

The site changed into visited by means of his father and predecessor Kim Jong-il 14 years in the past.

The go to became broadcast on nation media, one day after us defence secretary jim mattis stated his U.S.A. would “never receive” a Nuclear-armed North Korea.

Mattis said any use of such weapons could be met with a “Huge military response”, at the same time as travelling seoul on saturday.

Anxiety has Risen at the peninsula over a series of north korean missile and Nuclear checks and escalating rhetoric among kim jong-un and us president donald Trump.

the visit made a stark distinction from the leader’s ordinary picture possibilities with missiles and Guns, as he instead posed with cleaning soap and splendor products.

He praised the business enterprise and known as on it to provide World-Class cosmetics.