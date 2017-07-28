After Sharif, who could be Pakistan’s next PM? Brother, ally among probables

Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, a stalwart of the PML-N, was until recently considered the prime candidate to succeed Sharif. But relations between the two have recently cooled, with some sources suggesting that Sharif is concerned that the vocal Nisar could be positioning himself to wrest control of the party from the embattled prime minister. Speculation this week that he could be about to resign his seat has heightened the intrigue surrounding his relationship with Sharif. Unlike Sharif’s other key allies, Nisar has close ties with the powerful military, often serving as broker between the two–a relationship that would serve Nisar well if he decided to make an independent bid for the top office.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi