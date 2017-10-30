US, South Korea, Japan Urge North Korea to Cease Irresponsible Provocations?

FILE PHOTO: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches the launch of a Hwasong-12 missile in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on September 16, 2017. KCNA via REUTERS/File Photo

Senior Defence officers from the US, South Korea and Japan held trilateral talks and advised North Korea to stroll faraway from its “damaging and reckless path” of guns development, America military stated in a announcement.

Chairman of America joint chiefs of group of workers popular Joseph dunford hosted his South Korean and eastern opposite numbers at the us pacific command headquarters in hawaii on sunday to exchange perspectives on North Korea’s recent long-range ballistic missile and nuclear exams.

“Together they called upon North Korea to chorus from irresponsible provocations that worsen regional tensions, and to walk faraway from its destructive and reckless course of development,” the assertion stated.