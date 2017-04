World Facing ‘Largest Humanitarian Crisis’ Since 1945: United Nations 409 Viewed Alka Anand Singh Tweet

The world is facing its "largest humanitarian crisis" since 1945, said the United Nations (UN), further issuing a plea for help to avoid "a catastrophe".

