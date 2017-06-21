5 Smoothies to Beat the Summer Heat

Mercury is rising, and summer is in full swing. The scorching heat and humidity in this season are quite a challenge to survive. To beat the summer heat, nothing can be more refreshing than a summertime smoothie. These amalgamated concoctions are a fantastic way to simmer down the soaring temperature and power up your vitality. The only downside is – you must make them yourself at home and refrain from artificial smoothies as they contain harmful colors and flavors. The upside is – with an electric blender and supplies from your local convenience store, making smoothies is easy and healthy. You can be creative and try your hand at different ingredients and play with recipes – all from the comfort of your home.

As its summertime, it is imperative to include the seasonal fruits in your diet and blend your way to a delicious smoothie. However, for that perfect blend, you need a powerful electric blender from a reliable manufacturer such as KENT which is a leader in household appliances. The Turbo Grinder and Blender by KENT comes with high-power, and high-speed operation with 12 presets which lets you make a variety of foods and beverages.

Here are 5 smoothies that will help you beat the summer heat

Mango Blueberry Smoothie

Mangoes and blueberries make a perfect duo. Both fruits are healthy and rich in taste, while mangoes are sweeter, blueberries are mellower and have a citric aftertaste to them. Mangoes are rich in antioxidants, Vitamin A, and Vitamin C. Blueberries are a powerhouse of vitamins, and they also contain an ample amount of manganese and pectin.

Ingredients

1 cup almond milk or skimmed milk

½ cup blueberries (frozen, preferable)

½ cup chopped mangoes

1 tablespoon sweet basil seeds

5 drops vanilla extract

3 cubes of ice

Preparation

Crush ice in an electric blender. Add all ingredients in the electric blender, starting with milk. Cover and blend until smooth.

Grape Blueberry Smoothie

In addition to being tasty, grapes are a primary source of Vitamin C and make up for a perfect summertime drink. Loaded with antioxidants, grapes are healthy, and when blended into a smoothie it is easier for our body to absorb all the goodness.

Ingredients

1 ½ cups purple or red grapes

½ cup blueberries

1 teaspoon linseed oil

1 teaspoon sweet basil seeds

½ cup water

5 drops of vanilla extract

3 cubes of ice

Preparation

Use an electric blender to crush ice. Add all ingredients and blend until smooth. Serve chilled in a mason jar.

Raspberry Lemonade Smoothie

Raspberries are underrated summertime fruit which has a high concentration of ellagic acid. It is a phenolic compound that prevents cancer. They are also rich in vitamins and antioxidants which are essential for our body, especially in summers. Lemons, on the other hand, are citric and have a high quantity of Vitamin C. Together they make a refreshing smoothie, a perfect drink to help you beat the heat!

Ingredients

1 glass lemonade (sweetened)

1 ½ glass water

2 cups frozen raspberry

¼ cup sugar

2 cups of ice (around 8 cubes)

2 fresh lemons

Preparation

Add lemonade and ice in an electric blender and crush until smooth. Add other ingredients in the mix and blend till no chunks are left. Garnish with a thin slice of lemon.

Peach Coconut Smoothie

In addition to being delicious, coconuts are also a good source of fiber, minerals, and amino acids. Peaches are a treasure of zinc, copper, potassium and phosphorus. Together they are very low in calories and make a perfect smoothie.

Ingredients

One glass chilled coconut milk

4 fresh peaches (peeled)

1 teaspoon lemon juice

4 ice cubes

Preparation

Use an electric blender to blend all the ingredients until smooth.

Pineapple Basil Smoothie

Pineapples are rich in antioxidants and have a very high concentration of Vitamin C and manganese. Though it might seem eccentric to add herbs to a smoothie, Basil is high in iron and calcium. Add a zing to your smoothing by including basil.

Ingredients

1 cup of coconut milk

1 ½ chopped pineapple

Basil leaves

1 banana

¼ teaspoon ginger (peeled and grated)

Preparation

Add all ingredients in an electric blender, starting with coconut milk. Blend for 30 seconds or until it is smooth.

Summers can be extremely nerve-wrecking. Most people suffer from dehydration and heat strokes during this time. It is imperative to stay hydrated during this season and smoothies are a fantastic way to beat the heatwave. Smoothies and juices will ensure that a scorching summer day will no longer be more irritating.