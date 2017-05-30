In Babri Case, LK Advani, Uma Bharti, MM Joshi In Court Today: 10 Points

The Supreme Court had directed that BJP leaders including LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti, would face trial for conspiracy charges in Babri case.

LUCKNOW: Senior BJP leaders LK Advani today arrived at a court in Lucknow for the framing of conspiracy charges related to the 1992 razing of the Babri mosque in Ayodhya – his second court appearance in 25 years. Union Minister Uma Bharti and Murli Manohar Joshi were also ordered to appear by the special CBI court, which said last week that there would be “no exemption” from appearance. “I don’t consider myself an accused…There was no conspiracy, it was an open movement like it happened during the Emergency,” Uma Bharti told reporters before the hearing.