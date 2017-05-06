Bengaluru: Wife shoots man thrice in car, chases him as he escapes

Hamsa shot Sairam after the couple had an argument

Sairam allegedly hit his wife and this infuriated the woman

The entire drama took place on Bengaluru’s bustling Hosur Road in Veerasandra, in full public view.

BENGALURU: A lunch with alcohol went horribly wrong for a 52-year-old and his wife as the couple got into a fight and the wife shot at the man, leaving him critically injured. The woman is alleged to have pumped three rounds of bullets into her husband’s stomach.

Hamsa shot at her husband Sai Ram MR, the CEO of a facilities and property management firm, when the couple was returning after having lunch and their car was stopped at the Veerasandra Signal on Hosur Road near Electronics City around 5 pm on Friday.

Enraged, Hamsa pulled out a pistol kept in the car and shot him thrice, and Sairam made his desperate bid to escape, police said.

The couple reside at Royal Placid Layout in Haralur at HSR Layout 2nd Sector. They had gone to SK Garden Restaurant at Athibele for lunch. Sai Ram is said to have had at least six pegs of whiskey and his wife had two bottles of beer.

The couple allegedly got into an argument at the restaurant. They are said to have continued fighting even after they got into their car.

Police said, the husband punched the wife in her face and continued driving. When Hamsa started screaming, Sai Ram is said to have tried to get out of the vehicle to board a BMTC bus to get home. Hamsa took the revolver in the car’s glove compartment and shot at him in the chest and stomach even before he could get out of the car.

At the time of the incident, traffic was moving slow so other motorist heard the gun shots and came to Sai Ram’s rescue. But Hamsa allegedly tried to reload the revolver to prevent the public from helping her husband.

Traffic police personnel near the signal came over to the vehicle after the traffic pile-up thinking it was an accident. After getting a load on the situation, they alerted their law and order counterparts. Movement of traffic was affected for some time due to the incident.

“Even the ambulance had a tough time to shift the victim to the hospital. The police managed to persuade her and shifted the victim to a private hospital nearby for treatment. The woman, the vehicle and the revolver were seized by the Electronics City police. As the jurisdiction comes under the Bengaluru Rural police limits, the woman will be given to their custody for further investigations. The woman too was subjected to medical treatment as she had scars on her face,” said an officer.

The condition of Sai Ram is said to be critical.

Chandapura police have registered a case and are investigating.