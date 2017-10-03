BSF camp near Srinagar airport attacked, ASI and three terrorists killed.

SRINAGAR: Security forces foiled an attempt by the Jaish-e-Muhammed to storm a BSF camp near the high-security Srinagar airport on Tuesday, killing all three terrorists in an operation that also claimed the life of an assistant sub-inspector of the force, police said.

State Director General of Police S P Vaid said the three terrorists who had sneaked into the BSF camp had been “neutralised”.

“We are carrying out search operations inside the premises to rule out the possibility of planting of explosives,” he said.

Officials in the know of developments said there was prior intelligence that a Jaish-e-Muhammed operative identified as ‘Noora Trali’ had brought in a suicide squad into the city.

Briefing reporters later, Inspector General of Police (Kashmir range) Munir Khan said the overground network of the terror group had been identified but did not divulge any further information.

Asked specifically whether Jaish-e-Muhammed was behind the attack, Khan said, “Such type of attacks have been carried out by this group only.”

Assistant Sub-Inspector B K Yadav was killed and three BSF jawans injured when the three terrorists entered the BSF battalion headquarters at Gogoland, adjacent to the airport.

The old airfield, being manned by the Indian Air Force, is also located in the area.

Civilian air operations, which were suspended for nearly three hours in the morning, resumed at 10 am. “I personally went to the airport and ensured that the public does not face any problems in catching the aircraft,” Vaid said.

Piecing together the chain of events, police said terrorists entered the BSF’s 182 Battalion headquarters through a damaged perimeter wall and started firing in all directions.

Three BSF jawans were injured in the beginning of the attack and one terrorist killed in the retaliatory fire, a police official said. After this, the two remaining terrorists moved in different directions and took shelter in different buildings before being killed by security forces.

Yadav’s body was recovered during the mopping up operations.