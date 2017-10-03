BSP leader Rajesh Yadav shot dead near Allahabad University; supporters turn violent, set ablaze bus.

BSP leader Rajesh Yadav was shot dead near Allahabad University under Karnalganj police station area on Tuesday late night. Yadav along with his friend Dr Mukul was going in his SUV when unidentified assailants opened fire on him, said the police.

Yadav suffered a bullet wound and rushed to hospital where doctor declared him dead.

The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained, said the police. Three persons have been detained in the murder case for questioning.

Irked over the murder, locals staged protest, pelted stone at a private hospital, and also set ablaze a state transport roadways bus. Police had to use mild force to disperse the crowd.

Circle officer, Karnalganj, Alok Mishra said, “The situation is under control and the hospital where protestors pelted stone belongs to Dr Mukul.”

“Around 2.30 am when victim’s vehicle was near Allahabad University, assailants opened fire following which Yadav, who contested this year’s assembly election from Bhadohi district on BSP ticket, got injured,” the CO added.

Dr Mukul, who was unhurt, rushed Yadav to hospital where he was declared dead. CO added, Dr Mukul was heavily drunk when the incident occurred. “Police has asked Dr Mukul to record his statement today,” said CO.