Once done with chest thumping, explain how China built road in Doklam: Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi.

Questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the road construction by the Chinese in Doklam, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi asked the PM if he was done “thumping” his chest. The development came to the fore five weeks after India and China stepped away from a standoff at Doklam on the Sikkim border. Around 1,000 Chinese troops are still present on the plateau, which is approximately 800 metres from the faceoff site.

“Modiji, once you’re done thumping your chest, could you please explain this?” Gandhi wrote on Twitter, tagging a news report on China’s road expansion efforts in Doklam. The 73-day Doklam standoff, which started on June 16, led to intense tension between India and China.

At the plateau, sources told The Indian Express, the Chinese have not dismantled any of their tents and temporary construction in the vicinity. The PLA battalion, which has been spread over the area due to lack of space, is being kept under surveillance by the Indian Army, sources added. The Chinese soldiers in the area still have road construction equipment and other stores, they said.

The Indian Express had reported on September 7 that the two sides had moved away by around 150m each from the faceoff site on August 28 as part of a “disengagement” process.