EVM tampering: Sad that EC has backed out from hackathon, says Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister on Friday alleged that the Election Commission (EC) has “backed out of the proposed hackathon” to ascertain the reliability of EVMs and expressed disappointment over the decision of the EC.

“Sad that EC has backed out of hackathon,” Arvind Kejriwal tweeted after the Election Commission told representatives of 55 political parties that that it would offer them an opportunity to prove that EVMs used in the recent Assembly polls were tampered with.

Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi made it clear that a “challenge” was on the cards as far as the reliability of EVMs are concerned.

The CEC also added that all future elections will be held with EVMs with paper trails.

“Although use of VVPAT with EVMs will ensure total credibility and transparency and put to rest all controversy, the Commission will, after today’s meeting, hold a challenge,” Zaidi told media persons after the all-party meeting.

The CEC, however, did not give any date for the proposed challenge.

Zaidi also made it clear that the EC had “no favourites” and it was equidistant from all parties.

“You should be convinced that EC has no favourites…we maintain equidistance from all parties and groups. It is our constitutional and moral duty to stand dead centre of the circle drawn around us by 56 political parties (seven national and 49 state recognised parties),” he added.