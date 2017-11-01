Five Die As heavy Rains Batter Chennai And Neighbouring Districts In Tamil Nadu For Second Consecutive Day?

The rains in tamil nadu performed havoc for 2d consecutive day as faculties in Chennai, Kanchipuram and Tiruvallur districts were closed.

Colleges in these districts were closed on Tuesday as a result of rains on monday. however, reports stated that there has been no rain in the course of the day on tuesday. nonetheless the district administrations declared holidays due to water logging in the faculties.

The weather department has predicted Rain or thundershowers at most locations over coastal Tamil Nadu and puducherry and at many locations over interior Tamil nadu for the subsequent 4 days.

Speaking to firstpost, s balachandran, director of the place cyclone warning centre, imd chennai, on Tuesday said, “Coastal regions and central regions of Tamil Nadu will enjoy heavy rainfall with varying intensities inside the next 24 hours. but, the western elements of the kingdom like coimbatore, the nilgiris and valaparai will enjoy light rainfall, with a purpose to start from Tuesday night.”

Tremendous rains were forecast for Tamil Nadu for the next 24 hours although there was a few respite on Tuesday for Chennai and neighbouring districts, a day after the Northeast monsoon dumped heavy showers leaving five people lifeless and disrupting life in numerous regions because of waterlogging.

Officials said 4 people died in Rain-related incidents in distinct places seeing that closing evening taking the toll to five. one character changed into killed in a wall disintegrate in thanjavur district on monday.

Individuals Died in Suburban Anakaputhur on monday Night after being struck through lightning whilst two others Died in Rain associated incidents at cuddalore and nagapattinam districts, official assets informed PTI.

The met department has forecast extensive rain or thundershowers with scattered heavy to very heavy falls in coastal areas in the next 24 hours because of the lively monsoon, which set in over the nation remaining week.

The higher air Cyclonic move over Southwest Bay of Bengal near Sri Lanka moved Westward and become now positioned over gulf of munnar, director of the vicinity cyclone warning centre, S Balachandran instructed newshounds.

He said that inside the ultimate 24 hours ending eight.30 am these days, each tamil nadu and puducherry witnessed considerable heavy rains with seerkazhi in nagapattinam district inside the cauvery delta area recording the best of 31 cm.

In Chennai, Nungambakkam weather station recorded 12 cm rainfall whilst meenambakkam airport 17 cm.

Neighbouring kancheepuram and tiruvallur recorded over 10 cm of rain in the course of the length as the country witnessed its first extreme spell of the monsoon rains yesterday.

Normal life in localities including Vyasarpadi, Otteri, tiruvotriyur within the north and Velachery, Madipakkam and mudichur inside the Southern elements of the Chennai turned into disrupted by means of the effect as a result of overnight rains.

Although colleges remained closed in Chennai and Numerous different districts in expectation of heavy showers, there has been a lull in rain here considering the fact that this morning. the sky in large part remained overcast and some regions saw brief spells of sunshine.

Wheeler riders and pedestrians were affected the most due to waterlogging. civic government stated action changed into being taken to clean inundation by using the use of water-pumps.

Intermittent spells of Rain, but, continued in diverse other coastal districts, which include cuddalore, nagapattinam, thanjavur and Tiruvarur.

Desilting work changed into on inside the adyar rivermouth and in several different locations of the river in Chennai, including egmore, government said.

As a part of measures to prevent flooding for the duration of monsoon, encroachements were removed near water-publications, nearby management minister s p velumani said.

When journalists posed a volley of questions about waterlogging in several parts of Chennai, the minister stated the wide variety of such locations had come down to 49 from 1,490 a few years in the past.

He claimed that earlier than 2011 (pre-aiadmk regime), it might take at the least 15 days for water to recede but it turned into now not the case now. handiest because of movement that become initiated, the locations wherein water stagnated had reduced, he said.

Places that see waterlogging might be cleared on tuesday, he said and went on to add that such issues existed in numerous towns, including in advanced country. “Bengaluru witnessed rains… it turned into said that london and the united states floated because of rains, we have taken steps that have been now not taken even in evolved international locations,” he stated. velumani said late leader minister j jayalalithaa had procured all necessary device to address the scenario and delivered that movement become being taken and it “has won appreciation.”