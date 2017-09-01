Ghazipur collapse a man-made disaster – Kejriwal blames BJP-ruled MCD

Two persons died in East Delhi after a part of the Ghazipur garbage landfill collapsed on this Friday afternoon, sweeping several people on a road nearby into a canal.

Kejriwal on Friday called the Ghazipur landfill collapse a ‘man-made disaster’, questioning the BJP-ruled municipal corporation’s failure to use the modern technology to manage solid waste.

Speaking to reporters after taking stock of the situation at the accident site, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also flayed the civic bodies for dumping waste at the site despite the Delhi Pollution control Committee (DPCC) notice to the MCDs over exhausting the permissible limit for the landfill.

“The methodology of waste disposal at this mountain of garbage is wrong. Several modern techniques are available to dispose garbage across the world. I have been told that several notices have been served by the DPCC to the MCDs to check dumping of garbage. The landfill has already crossed permissible limits,” Kejriwal said.

The chief minister said that he would also speak to lieutenant governor Anil Baijal and pressure the municipal corporations to do away with such garbage dumps and introduce a modern solid waste management system.

East Delhi mayor Neema Bhagat said the corporation was aware of the DPCC notices and is waiting for land allotment from the DDA for creating new landfill sites.