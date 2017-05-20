Half Girlfriend box office collection day 1: Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor film collects Rs 10.27 crore

Half Girlfriend starring had Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor started on a good note on the first day. The film collected Rs 10.27 crore on the first day. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, “#HalfGirlfriend has a STRONG START… Fri ₹ 10.27 cr. India biz.”

The early reviews of Half Girlfriend starring Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor weren’t very encouraging. Still, Half Girlfriend trailer created a lot of buzz on social media and inspired loads of spoofs and memes. The film also raised expectations when makers promoted the movie with this tagline: From The Makers of Aashiqui 2 and Ek Villain. And last but not the least, it’s one of those movies based on India’s best-selling author Chetan Bhagat’s book. So clearly, Half Girlfriend had several things going for it.

Mohit Suri’s film saw around 15% occupancy in the morning shows, reported Bollywood Hungama. The film is expected to show growth on Saturday and Sunday. Half Girlfriend will face some tough competition from SS Rajamouli’s film Baahubali 2 and another release of this weekend, Hindi Medium starring Irrfan Khan. Half Girlfriend has got a wider release across the country in comparison to Hindi Medium. Arjun Kapoor film was released on 2500 screens, while Hindi Medium on 1126 screens in the domestic market. Even as Half Girlfriend enjoys an edge over Hindi Medium, both films will heavily depend on word of mouth.

Director Mohit Suri during an interview with indianexpress.com agreed that Baahubali 2 mania can’t be denied and new releases will have to compete with SS Rajamouli’s film. “Anyone who says that they are just excited and not anxious and scared is lying. You cannot deny that Baahubali 2 is there and even Hindi Medium is releasing on the same day. You would want all the competition to be perfect for your film. But mainly I want the film to be liked. It’s a film with a big heart, rather than a big budget, so I think I am looking for that,” Mohit said.