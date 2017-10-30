Heavy Rains Lash Chennai, Showers To Continue For 4-5 Days?

After hot days and water scarcity, chennai finally received Rain. the a whole lot-awaited monsoon, which turned into predicted for weeks now, arrived in chennai on monday.

The tamil nadu weatherman expects that the rains will maintain for the subsequent four-five days whilst ruling out any flood risk.

The metropolis had been witnessing mild rains for the beyond 3 days. but, in the past 24 hours, chennai has been lashed by heavy rains.

In a span of 24 hours, beginning from 8:30 am on sunday, the nungambakkam observatory recorded a good 20 mm of rain. whilst the minambakkam observatory did not examine any tremendous rainfall, adjoining areas of chennai did see a few correct showers.

In addition, thundershowers were occurring over chennai for the reason that morning hours.

At the same time as colleges and workplaces had been running within the town, it is witnessing visitors jams everywhere.

Reviews and professionals attributed the rainfall to the cyclonic circulate that is currently persisting over Southwest bay of Bengal, off the Sri Lanka coast and the adjoining tamil nadu coast. together with this, the northeast monsoon is also presently energetic over the area.

Properly rains are predicted to keep over the metropolis of chennai at some point of the day with few breaks in among. not best this, the rains are predicted to continue for another two to three days from now. those rains will be moderate to heavy in terms of intensity.

Weather situations becomes even more exceptional because the temperatures will witness a massive drop over Chennai and adjacent regions.

Rainfall activity over whole Tamil Nadu, along side Chennai, will witness an Boom after 24 hours. for the duration of this term, light to mild rains could be visible over many areas with the opportunity of heavy showers in a few areas.