Indian woman says forcibly married to Pakistani man, wants to be repatriated

An Indian woman, who says she was forcibly married to a Pakistani man at gun point, said on Monday she would not leave the Indian high commission in Islamabad till she is repatriated with “full security”.

The woman, identified only as Uzma, approached judicial magistrate’s court with an application that stated she wants to “go back to my homeland” of her own will. “I would like to go back to my home with full security,” the application said.

The court recorded Uzma’s statement and set July 11 as the next date for hearing the case.

Uzma, who hails from New Delhi, met and became friendly with Tahir Khan in Malaysia, her application said. She got in touch with Khan again after returning to India.

The application said Khan “forced” her to get a Pakistani visa to go and visit him. After she crossed the Wagah land border, Khan picked up Uzma in a car and, after travelling a short distance, gave her some “medicine” that caused her to become unconscious, the application added.