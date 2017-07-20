Jammu and Kashmir: 6 killed, many trapped in flash floods triggered by cloudburst in Doda district

Six people have been killed and several trapped as houses and shops were destroyed in flash floods followed by a cloudburst in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours today.

The cloudburst took place around 2 am today at Thatri town of the district, causing flash floods.

Vast areas along the Batote-Kishtwar National Highway were inundated, washing away half-a-dozen houses and leaving several people trapped.

“We have recovered three dead bodies from the debris of the collapsed houses so far. Two people have been rescued alive. The rescue operation is still going on,” a police official said.

OVERFLOWING DRAIN WASHED AWAY STRUCTURES: POLICE

Deputy SP (headquarters) of Doda Iftkhar Ahmed said that the water level and silt suddenly rose in the drain flowing along the Jamai Masjid locality close to the town after the cloudburst, washing away several structures along its path leading to the main market.

The extent of the damage caused is yet to fully ascertained.

“We cannot assess the exact loss of life or property immediately as we are in the middle of rescue operations trying to save those still trapped under the debris,” Ahmed said.

“The entire district administration along with the police and Army have started rescue operation on a war footing,” the police official said.The Batote-Doda-Kishtwar National Highway (NH1B) was closed due to huge boulders at

Thathri market triggered by the cloudburst.

Water supply pipes and power supply remained snapped in the area.