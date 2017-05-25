UP: Man killed, women gang-raped as gang attacks family on Bulandsahr-Jewar highway

A family travelling from Jewar in Greater Noida to Bulandhshahr when it was attacked by a gang of criminals. A person was shot dead when he objected to the goons misbehaving with the women of the family.

HIGHLIGHTS

1. Family of eight attacked on Jewar-Bulandshahr highway.

2. Man killed, women allegedly gang-raped by the attackers.

3. Incident has uncanny similarities to 2016 Bulandshahr highway gangrape case.

In a re-run of the horrific 2016 Bulandhshar highway gangrape incident, a family was attacked by a group of at least five criminals on Jewar-Bulandshahr highway early today. The attackers shot dead a man when he objected to criminals assaulting the women of the family. Some reports claimed that the women were gang-raped.

According to reports, eight members of a family were travelling from Jewar in Greater Noida to Bulandshahr to meet an ailing relative.

The vehicle in which the family was travelling was intercepted by the criminals at about 1.30 am. Reports said that the criminals had sprayed the road with nails which forced the driver of the car to pull over. As soon as the vehicle stopped, the men attacked the family looting them of cash and valuables at gun point.

The criminals shot dead a man when he raised objection to the criminals misbehaving with the women of the family.

The police have launched a manhunt to nab the culprits. The SSP along with other police officials have reached the spot have assured strict action. Jewar MLA Thakur Dhirendra Singh also visited a local hospital to meet the affected family.