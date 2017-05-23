Meghalaya Class 10 merit list leak blamed on technical glitch, casts shadow over results
Controller of examinations, MBoSE, says a possible technical glitch by National Informatics Centre could have led to the leak of the Meghalaya Class 10 board merit list online.
GUWAHATI Leak of the merit list online overshadowed declaration of results for the Class 10 (SSLC) board exams in Meghalaya on Tuesday.
As in previous years, pass percentage in 2017 hovered around the halfway mark at 54.04% and girls outshone boys—14,859 of them passing in comparison to 12,688 boys.
A total of 60 students made it to the merit list with 20 students securing more marks than 50,974 who appeared for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam conducted by Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE).
Duyu Asung of St. George Secondary School in Nongmynsong, Shillong, and Lamphrang Lyngdoh of Ram Krishna Mission HS School in Cherrapunji stood first, securing 568 out of 600 marks.
Before the results were declared at 10 am, however, the issue which grabbed the headlines on social media and news platforms was the leakage of the merit list on Monday night.
The list, which was leaked on Facebook, carried details of the 60 students who bagged the top 20 ranks.
“It is an unfortunate thing. Thankfully, the entire set of results didn’t get leaked,” TR Laloo, controller of examination of MBoSE told HT.
Despite the leak, MBoSE went ahead and declared the results as scheduled.
Laloo blamed a possible technical glitch by National Informatics Centre (NIC) for the glitch. NIC declares the results online.
Besides the NIC website, six other websites had been authorised by MBoSE to provide the results.
“The leak didn’t happen due to internal issues at MBoSE. This is the first time it has happened,” he said.
Majority of the students who passed belonged to the East Khasi Hills district (37.42%) followed by the West Garo Hills (13.29%) and West Jaintia Hills (10.38%).
Since 2013 the pass percentage for SSLC exam in Meghalaya has hovered around 50%-55%. In 2013 it was 56.31% and last year it stood at 54.10%.