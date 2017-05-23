Meghalaya Class 10 merit list leak blamed on technical glitch, casts shadow over results

Controller of examinations, MBoSE, says a possible technical glitch by National Informatics Centre could have led to the leak of the Meghalaya Class 10 board merit list online.

GUWAHATI Leak of the merit list online overshadowed declaration of results for the Class 10 (SSLC) board exams in Meghalaya on Tuesday.

As in previous years, pass percentage in 2017 hovered around the halfway mark at 54.04% and girls outshone boys—14,859 of them passing in comparison to 12,688 boys.

A total of 60 students made it to the merit list with 20 students securing more marks than 50,974 who appeared for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam conducted by Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE).

Duyu Asung of St. George Secondary School in Nongmynsong, Shillong, and Lamphrang Lyngdoh of Ram Krishna Mission HS School in Cherrapunji stood first, securing 568 out of 600 marks.