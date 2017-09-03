Modi cabinet reshuffle 2017: Full list of PM Modi’s Council of Ministers
Among the four bureaucrats inducted into the government, three have been made Ministers of State with independent charge: former Home Secretary R.K. Singh, a Lok Sabha member from Bihar, got Power and New and Renewable Energy portfolios held by Goyal while former diplomat Hardeep Puri secured Housing and Urban Affairs.
“Demolition Man” K.J. Alphons has been made MOS with independent charge in Tourism and Electronics and IT ministries. Puri and Alphons are not MPs and will have to get elected to Parliament in six months. Alphons is the second BJP man from Kerala to get a place in the union ministry after party veteran O. Rajagopal who served under Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Former Mumabi Police chief Satya Pal Singh got Human Resource Development, Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation as Minister of State — held by Balyan. Both are from western Uttar Pradesh.
The other five new Ministers of State are Shiv Pratap Shukla (Finance), Ashwini Choubey (Health and Family Welfare), Virendra Kumar (Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs), Anantkumar Hegde (Skill Development and Entrepreneurship) and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (Agriculture and Farmers Welfare).
Here is the full list of Cabinet Ministers and Council of Ministers:
Shri Narendra Modi – Prime Minister and also in-charge of: Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy; Department of Space; all important policy issues, and all other portfolios not allocated to any Minister.
CABINET MINISTERS
Raj Nath Singh Minister of Home Affairs
Sushma Swaraj Minister of External Affairs
Arun Jaitley Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs
Nitin Jairam Gadkari Minister of Road Transport and Highways; Minister of Shipping; and Minister of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation
Suresh Prabhu Minister of Commerce and Industry
D.V. Sadananda Gowda Minister of Statistics and Programme Implementation
Uma Bharati Minister of Drinking Water and Sanitation
Ramvilas Paswan Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution
Maneka Sanjay Gandhi Minister of Women and Child Development
Ananthkumar Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers; and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs
Ravi Shankar Prasad Minister of Law and Justice; and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology
Jagat Prakash Nadda Minister of Health and Family Welfare
Ashok Gajapathi Raju Pusapati Minister of Civil Aviation
Anant Geete Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises
Harsimrat Kaur Badal Minister of Food Processing Industries
Narendra Singh Tomar Minister of Rural Development; Minister of Panchayati Raj; and Minister of Mines
Chaudhary Birender Singh Minister of Steel
Jual Oram Minister of Tribal Affairs
Radha Mohan Singh Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
Thaawar Chand Gehlot Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment
Smriti Zubin Irani Minister of Textiles; and Minister of Information and Broadcasting
Harsh Vardhan Minister of Science and Technology; Minister of Earth Sciences; and Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change
Prakash Javadekar Minister of Human Resource Development
Dharmendra Pradhan Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship
Piyush Goyal Minister of Railways; and Minister of Coal
Nirmala Sitharaman Minister of Defence
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Minister of Minority Affairs
MINISTERS OF STATE (INDEPENDENT CHARGE)
Rao Inderjit Singh Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Planning; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers
Santosh Kumar Gangwar Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Labour and Employment
Shripad Yesso Naik Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH)
Jitendra Singh Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region; Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office; Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; and Minister of State in the Department of Space
Mahesh Sharma Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Culture; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change
Giriraj Singh Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
Manoj Sinha Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Communications; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways
Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
Raj Kumar Singh Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Power; and Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh Puri Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs
Alphons Kannanthanam Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Tourism; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology
MINISTERS OF STATE
Vijay Goel Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation
Radhakrishnan P. Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Shipping
S.S. Ahluwalia Minister of State in the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation
Ramesh Chandappa Jigajinagi Minister of State in the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation
Ramdas Athawale Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
Vishnu Deo Sai Minister of State in the Ministry of Steel
Ram Kripal Yadav Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development
Hansraj Gangaram Ahir Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs
Haribhai Parthibhai Chaudhary Minister of State in the Ministry of Mines; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Coal
Rajen Gohain Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways
V. K. Singh Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs
Parshottam Rupala Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj
Krishan Pal Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
Jaswantsinh Sumanbhai Bhabhor Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs
Shiv Pratap Shukla Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance
Ashwini Kumar Choubey Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Sudarshan Bhagat Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs
Upendra Kushwaha Minister of State in the Ministry of Human Resource Development
Kiren Rijiju Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs
Virendra Kumar Minister of State in the Ministry of Women and Child Development; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs
Anantkumar Hegde Minister of State in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship
M. J. Akbar Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti Minister of State in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries
Y. S. Chowdary Minister of State in the Ministry of Science and Technology; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Earth Sciences
Jayant Sinha Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation
Babul Supriyo Minister of State in the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises
Vijay Sampla Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
Arjun Ram Meghwal Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Water Resources,
River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation
Ajay Tamta Minister of State in the Ministry of Textiles
Krishna Raj Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
Mansukh L. Mandaviya Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways; Minister of State in the Ministry of Shipping; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers
Anupriya Patel Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
C.R. Chaudhary Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry
P.P. Chaudhary Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs
Subhash Ramrao Bhamre Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
Satya Pal Singh Minister of State in the Ministry of Human Resource Development; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation