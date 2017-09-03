Modi cabinet reshuffle 2017: Full list of PM Modi’s Council of Ministers

Among the four bureaucrats inducted into the government, three have been made Ministers of State with independent charge: former Home Secretary R.K. Singh, a Lok Sabha member from Bihar, got Power and New and Renewable Energy portfolios held by Goyal while former diplomat Hardeep Puri secured Housing and Urban Affairs.

“Demolition Man” K.J. Alphons has been made MOS with independent charge in Tourism and Electronics and IT ministries. Puri and Alphons are not MPs and will have to get elected to Parliament in six months. Alphons is the second BJP man from Kerala to get a place in the union ministry after party veteran O. Rajagopal who served under Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Former Mumabi Police chief Satya Pal Singh got Human Resource Development, Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation as Minister of State — held by Balyan. Both are from western Uttar Pradesh.

The other five new Ministers of State are Shiv Pratap Shukla (Finance), Ashwini Choubey (Health and Family Welfare), Virendra Kumar (Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs), Anantkumar Hegde (Skill Development and Entrepreneurship) and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (Agriculture and Farmers Welfare).

Here is the full list of Cabinet Ministers and Council of Ministers:

Shri Narendra Modi – Prime Minister and also in-charge of: Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy; Department of Space; all important policy issues, and all other portfolios not allocated to any Minister.

CABINET MINISTERS

Raj Nath Singh Minister of Home Affairs

Sushma Swaraj Minister of External Affairs

Arun Jaitley Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs

Nitin Jairam Gadkari Minister of Road Transport and Highways; Minister of Shipping; and Minister of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation

Suresh Prabhu Minister of Commerce and Industry

D.V. Sadananda Gowda Minister of Statistics and Programme Implementation

Uma Bharati Minister of Drinking Water and Sanitation

Ramvilas Paswan Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution

Maneka Sanjay Gandhi Minister of Women and Child Development

Ananthkumar Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers; and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs

Ravi Shankar Prasad Minister of Law and Justice; and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology

Jagat Prakash Nadda Minister of Health and Family Welfare

Ashok Gajapathi Raju Pusapati Minister of Civil Aviation

Anant Geete Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises

Harsimrat Kaur Badal Minister of Food Processing Industries

Narendra Singh Tomar Minister of Rural Development; Minister of Panchayati Raj; and Minister of Mines

Chaudhary Birender Singh Minister of Steel

Jual Oram Minister of Tribal Affairs

Radha Mohan Singh Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

Thaawar Chand Gehlot Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment

Smriti Zubin Irani Minister of Textiles; and Minister of Information and Broadcasting

Harsh Vardhan Minister of Science and Technology; Minister of Earth Sciences; and Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change

Prakash Javadekar Minister of Human Resource Development

Dharmendra Pradhan Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship

Piyush Goyal Minister of Railways; and Minister of Coal

Nirmala Sitharaman Minister of Defence

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Minister of Minority Affairs

MINISTERS OF STATE (INDEPENDENT CHARGE)

Rao Inderjit Singh Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Planning; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers

Santosh Kumar Gangwar Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Labour and Employment

Shripad Yesso Naik Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH)

Jitendra Singh Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region; Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office; Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; and Minister of State in the Department of Space

Mahesh Sharma Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Culture; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change

Giriraj Singh Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises

Manoj Sinha Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Communications; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Raj Kumar Singh Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Power; and Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy

Hardeep Singh Puri Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs

Alphons Kannanthanam Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Tourism; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology

MINISTERS OF STATE

Vijay Goel Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation

Radhakrishnan P. Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Shipping

S.S. Ahluwalia Minister of State in the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation

Ramesh Chandappa Jigajinagi Minister of State in the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation

Ramdas Athawale Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment

Vishnu Deo Sai Minister of State in the Ministry of Steel

Ram Kripal Yadav Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development

Hansraj Gangaram Ahir Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs

Haribhai Parthibhai Chaudhary Minister of State in the Ministry of Mines; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Coal

Rajen Gohain Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways

V. K. Singh Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs

Parshottam Rupala Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj

Krishan Pal Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment

Jaswantsinh Sumanbhai Bhabhor Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs

Shiv Pratap Shukla Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance

Ashwini Kumar Choubey Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Sudarshan Bhagat Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs

Upendra Kushwaha Minister of State in the Ministry of Human Resource Development

Kiren Rijiju Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs

Virendra Kumar Minister of State in the Ministry of Women and Child Development; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs

Anantkumar Hegde Minister of State in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship

M. J. Akbar Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs

Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti Minister of State in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries

Y. S. Chowdary Minister of State in the Ministry of Science and Technology; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Earth Sciences

Jayant Sinha Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation

Babul Supriyo Minister of State in the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises

Vijay Sampla Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment

Arjun Ram Meghwal Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Water Resources,

River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation

Ajay Tamta Minister of State in the Ministry of Textiles

Krishna Raj Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

Mansukh L. Mandaviya Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways; Minister of State in the Ministry of Shipping; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers

Anupriya Patel Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

C.R. Chaudhary Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry

P.P. Chaudhary Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs

Subhash Ramrao Bhamre Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

Satya Pal Singh Minister of State in the Ministry of Human Resource Development; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation