Naxal attack ‘cowardly, dastardly’ act: Sonia Gandhi 338 Viewed Alka Anand Singh Tweet

Saluting the CRPF men for their supreme and unforgettable sacrifices, Sonia Gandhi said her thoughts and prayers were with the families of the victims.

Saluting the CRPF men for their supreme and unforgettable sacrifices, Sonia Gandhi said her thoughts and prayers were with the families of the victims.