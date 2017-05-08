NEET physics tough, tricky: Medical aspirants

UMBAI: For most of the 11.35 lakh candidates who appeared for the National Eligibilitycum-Entrance Test (NEET) across the country on Sunday for admissions to medical and dental colleges, physics was a tough paper to crack. Several students also found the paper lengthy and claimed that a few questions in the biology section were out of syllabus.

Nearly 95,000 MBBS and BDS seats are up for grabs across the country.

The CBSE, which conducted NEET, recorded a 40% rise in the number of medical aspirants this year. In Mumbai, 24,251 medical aspirants took the test at 41 centres. At a few centres, candidates who wore full-sleeved shirts were asked to fold their sleeves, while some were told to remove bangles and religious ornaments. ” At my exam centre, many candi dates were asked to remove hairclips,” said Sakshi Yadav from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Vidyalaya Junior College, Dahisar. Since the all-India premedical test paper leak two years ago, CBSE has issued a dress code for candidates.

Many students complained physics section was more difficult compared to biology and chemistry. “There were quite a few tough questions in physics, but biology and chemistry were easy,” said Atul Singh from RD National College, Bandra.Students claimed at least two questions in the biology section were not part of the syllabus. Medical aspirant Yashvi Hodar said she did not attempt many questions in physics to avoid negative marking because they were tricky.

Aakash Chaudhry, director of Aakash Educational Services, said, “In physics, overall questions were above average.It had almost 50% questions of calculative nature that require alot of time to crack. Also, most of the questions had two or more concepts interlinked and were not straightforward.”

A few parents complained that at some centres, students lost time as papers were handed out at 10am instead of 9.45am for filling up details.